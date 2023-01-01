Ashley Benson expecting first child with Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis added items to their Babylist registry on Monday.



The Pretty Little Liars star was spotted shopping for baby supplies with her fiance in Beverly Hills, California on Monday.



Reports first arose of Ashley’s pregnancy last month, when an unnamed source told In Touch Weekly that the actress “has been showing since last September” but was “wearing loose fitting clothes” and “avoiding photos” to “keep it under wraps”.



The source continued at the time, “Her inner circle already knows(,) but I’m not sure she will say anything publicly until the baby is born(,) but she is pregnant and excited for this new chapter in her life.”



A photographer for Just Jared saw the couple stop at Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom on Monday, touring the shop before adding items to their Babylist registry.



Ashley and Brandon announced their engagement via Instagram in July.



The couple shared images of Brandon proposing to Ashley on their Instagram Stories. Brandon captioned his, “Love of my life,” while Ashley added, “My best frienddddd. I love you.”