James Brolin was celibate for three years while dating Barbra Streisand

James Brolin has revealed that he and Barbra Streisand did not have sex until their wedding night.

James, 83, and Barbra, 81, opened up about their 25-year marriage during a joint interview with CBS Mornings on Tuesday. James admitted that he remained celibate for three years until he tied the knot with the Funny Girl star in 1998.

"I had been, literally it's a wild word, but I had been celibate for three years, saying 'who needs this,'" The Amityville Horror star told host Gayle King. "I had not had any interest in getting involved in a lousy situation."

The singer and actress - who was speaking with the outlet in promotion of her new memoir My Name is Barbra - clarified that her husband's scepticism was due to the fact he had been "married twice before" while she "was only married once".

When Gayle joked that after three years, the wedding night must have been one "hell of a night", James replied, "Wild."

Barbra had previously been married to Elliott Gould from 1963 to 1971, while James had been married to Jane Cameron Agee from 1966 to 1984 and Jan Smithers from 1986 to 1995.

Barbra's memoir was released on Tuesday.