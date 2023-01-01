Mary Fitzgerald to 'keep trying' for baby following septic miscarriage

Mary Fitzgerald has updated fans on her wellbeing after her septic miscarriage.

While speaking to E! News for an interview published on Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star opened up about experiencing a pregnancy loss.

"It took a lot longer than I anticipated to just process and heal both emotionally and physically because it was a septic miscarriage," Mary, 43, told the outlet. "But I'm better now. We're good, (it) made us stronger."

Although doctors recently "found some other physical issues that might make it even harder" to conceive, the television personality asserted that she and her husband Romain Bonnet would "keep trying at some point" for a child.

"I need to go in from more testing to figure out if IVF gonna be the right decision," she shared, "or if we try naturally, are there going to be possibilities that it'll take?"

She also noted that welcoming a baby via surrogate "could be possible, too... if that's our last resort."

Seven months ago, Mary announced that she had suffered a septic miscarriage. She stepped back from her Selling Sunset role during the show's seventh season to heal.

In her interview, Mary called the latest season "pretty painful" to watch but insisted that she wanted to open up about her experience.

"It's so common for this to happen to people and it wouldn't be right just to keep it to myself," she said. "From experience, when I talk to other people who have been through it, it heals, it helps and make it feel just more normal."

Mary is also mother to 26-year-old Austin Babbitt from a previous relationship.

Mary and Romain tied the knot in 2018.