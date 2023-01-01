Judd Apatow shares update on potential This Is 40 sequel

Judd Apatow has given an update on the possibility of a sequel to his 2012 film This Is 40.

As reported by Screen Rant, the 55-year-old director confirmed last year that he was working on a script for a sequel set 10 years later, which would be called This Is 50.

Now, in a recent interview with The Playlist published on Tuesday, the director confirmed he still hopes to make the sequel, however, it is dependent on his family.

"I have an idea for something (This is 50)...I have an idea for that, so it's something I've been outlining on the side that I would love to do, but right now, it's all about, 'is my family available?" he told the publication.

"Their schedules are getting tight," he jokingly added.

This Is 40 starred Paul Rudd and Apatow's wife, Leslie Mann, as Pete and Debbie, a married couple facing familial and financial challenges as they approach the milestone age of 40.

The film also featured Apatow and Mann's two daughters, Iris and Maude Apatow, who portrayed Pete and Debbie's children, Sadie and Charlotte.

Maude, 25, is now best known for her role as Lexi Howard in the hit HBO show Euphoria.