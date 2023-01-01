Selma Blair reflects on Matthew Perry's death

Selma Blair has reflected on Matthew Perry's recent death.

The Cruel Intentions star has opened up about the death of the Friends actor, who passed away on 28 October at the age of 54.

"I know Matthew really, really loved touching people and his comedy was therapy," Selma told Extra on Tuesday at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

The 51-year-old actress noted that Matthew's work on Friends had had an impact on many people across the globe.

"Friends was beloved because we could get into shows like that on primetime and so many people could create a family with these characters," she said. "And I love that it affects everyone."

"It's good to grieve," the actress continued. "We realize how precious things are when we have the dark seasons. And so I gladly hold this dark season for Matthew, who meant so much to me."

Selma had briefly dated Matthew during his time on the hit sitcom. She has now shared that they remained friends after their split.

"He was someone that really was (my friend), we were actively friends, you know, for 30 years," the actress told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday in a separate interview. "We dated years ago and he really was such a comic genius in his writing and his love and his ability to care for his friends."

The Legally Blonde actress added, "He's so missed, and I love that everyone loves him."

Matthew was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed.