Justin Timberlake 'will survive' Britney Spears memoir fallout says Lance Bass

Lance Bass isn't worried about his NSYNC bandmate Justin Timberlake in the wake of Britney Spears' bombshell memoir.



Britney, 41, and 42-year-old Justin, both former members of The Mickey Mouse Club, were music’s golden couple in the early 00s before enduring a painful – and very public – breakup in 2002.



Revisiting the split in her new book The Woman in Me, Britney wrote about Justin's infidelities and how she got an abortion after the Cry Me a River singer told her he didn't want to be a father when she fell pregnant.



Asked about the fallout caused by the memoir, Lance told People: “Yes, we’re (the band) all good. People will survive.”



He also shed light on the boyband – made up of Lance, Justin, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone – making new music after they reunited for single Better Place, which features on the soundtrack for new Trolls movie, Band Together.



“There’s definitely hopes for something fun in the future, because look, we had too much fun with just doing this one song,” he grinned. “It can’t stop now!”