Ashley Benson married

Ashley Benson and fiance Brandon Davis have reportedly tied the knot ahead of the arrival of their first baby.



Earlier this week, the Pretty Little Liars star and her oil heir beau seemed to confirm rumours they're expecting when they were spotted at Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom.



And now sources tell Entertainment Tonight the pair have quietly wed and are excitedly awaiting the arrival of their little one.



The news comes just days after Ashley's mother Shannon shared a series of snaps on Instagram including a photo of the 33-year-old's hand wearing her huge engagement ring, and a new gold band underneath it. Next to it, a male hand is also seen with a ring on his wedding finger.



Shannon captioned the photos "#octoberwasgood".



Ashley and Brandon announced their engagement via Instagram in July after less than a year of dating.



Both have enjoyed high profile romances before; Ashley with model Cara Delevingne and rapper G-Eazy and Brandon with Mischa Barton.