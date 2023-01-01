Selma Blair 'still here' after multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Selma Blair has opened up about her battle with multiple sclerosis.

While being honoured as one of Glamour magazine's 2023 Women of the Year in a Tuesday ceremony, the Cruel Intentions star spoke to Access Hollywood about managing her multiple sclerosis (MS).

"When someone perceives that something might be over, it ain't over till it's over," Selma told the outlet. "You know, we're still here, and I think dying alive is a very healthy goal to have instead of letting yourself fall, you know, further away from connecting."

The actress received the Daring to Disrupt award at the event.

"I am amazed at how life can change and that we all can continue to evolve and become more patient with ourselves and others," she said of her journey to earning the award. "And that kind of has been the key to my voice, is hearing other people and disrupting on their behalf, you know?"

Selma admitted she doesn't "get out much" in her acceptance speech, via Glamour.

"It's been an amazing journey because now I have come to think of disability as an olive tree whose branches extend to find a light in each other, to offer peace and hope and healing," she added. "Disability crosses all divides. It knows no borders. It is part of being alive, a great peace offering."

She concluded, "If we are blessed enough to age, we all become disabled... It is my great honour to be part of a community of women who disrupt everyday."

Brooke Shields, Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Millie Bobby Brown, America Ferrera, and Geena Rocero also received awards at the event.