Denise Richards recalls Charlie Sheen relapsed after Two and a Half Men

Denise Richards believes Two and a Half Men was responsible for Charlie Sheen falling off the wagon.

Speaking on the Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast this week, the Wild Things actress claimed the sitcom's popularity drove her ex-husband to relapse.

"I think, because the success of Two and a Half Men and the money," the 52-year-old star reflected, "I think that led to him getting back into not being sober."

"All I know is he was no longer the person that I married and no longer sober," she added.

Charlie was fired from Two and a Half Men in 2011 following his substance abuse issues. The Platoon actor returned to sobriety in 2017.

"He got Two and a Half Men while I was pregnant," Denise continued. "He was nervous about starting a new TV show after Spin City got cancelled. By the way, I read the script for (Two and a Half Men) and said, 'You have to do this show.'"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Charlie, 58, were married from 2002 until 2006 and share two daughters: Sami, 19, and Lola, 18.

Two and a Half Men aired from 2003 until 2015.

Charlie was replaced by Ashton Kutcher in 2011 after departing the show due to a dispute with creator Chuck Lorre.