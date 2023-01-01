Lisa Ann Walter apologises for criticising Megan Fox's Halloween costume

Lisa Ann Walter has apologised for criticising Megan Fox over a Halloween costume that seemingly broke the SAG-AFTRA rules.

Last month, The Parent Trap star posted, "What a rebel," after Fox shared photos to Instagram of her and fiance Machine Gun Kelly dressed as characters from Quentin Tarantino's 2003 action film Kill Bill.

Megan, 37, had tagged SAG-AFTRA in her post - a response to the union issuing guidelines banning actors from dressing up as characters from struck TV shows and movies and posting the photos.

"Keep posturing for stupid s**t, pretty lady," Lisa's post on X/Twitter continued. "Meanwhile we'll be working 10 hours a day - unpaid - to get basic contract earners a fair deal."

Lisa, 60, has now apologised for her comments about the "lovely" Megan, despite the Transformers star's apparent "bratty" behaviour.

"I didn't mean for it to be such a big deal," the comedian old Page Six at the Glamour Magazine Women of the Year ceremony on Tuesday. "So now I feel bad. So I apologise."

"Her adding the union on that day, that was the flip-off," Lisa explained.

SAG-AFTRA have been on strike since 14 July over an ongoing labour dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).