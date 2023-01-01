Megan Fox 'not trying to get anyone cancelled' from poetry book

Megan Fox has defended her decision to write about her celebrity exes in her new book of poetry.

While speaking to Bustle editor Samantha Leach at Racket NYC on Tuesday, the Transformers star discussed her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

"I'm not trying to get anyone cancelled," Megan, 37, said. "I'm not karma... I can't control how other people react to my art."

The book - released on 7 November this year - included poems about Megan's exes, though they were not named.

"For once, it should be about me," she asserted. "I was taken aback by how much I've been through."

The actress insisted that her exes' names were "irrelevant", adding that she "had to pull... back" on her more "savage" writing.

"You're never gonna cancel me because I'm not a bad person," she said. "You can try."

Also on Tuesday, Good Morning America aired an interview in which Megan opened up about her poetry.

"Throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically, very abusive relationships," she said on the show. "I've only been publicly connected to a few people. But I shared energy with - I guess, we could say - who were horrific people and also very famous, very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people."

Megan began dating Brian Austin Green in 2004, married him in 2010, and finalised their divorce in 2021. She announced in January 2022 that she and Machine Gun Kelly had become engaged.

The Jennifer's Body actress dedicated several poems to the rock star, seemingly referring to him as a "32-year-old narcissist" and her "true love, twin flame".