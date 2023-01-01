Bob Iger teases Hulu-Disney+ combined app launch

Bob Iger has teased the upcoming launch of a combined app for Hulu and Disney+.

While speaking to Wall Street analysts on the company's quarterly earnings call, the Disney CEO claimed that next month's beta launch of a combined Hulu-Disney+ app would acclimate families to seeing child-friendly content clicks away from mature-rated content.

He said, "We are basically putting it in beta so that we can prepare parents, largely, to basically implement parental controls, because you'll be able to access Hulu programming on the same app."

Disney+ originally launched four years ago on the five pillars of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and Disney-branded titles. The platform includes some R-rated fare, such as Deadpool.

Assuming the tools work as intended, Bob predicted opportunities for "upsell capabilities, in terms of increasing engagement", explaining, "We found that where we bundle, we lower churn. And again, these are steps that are all taken to make (streaming) a great business."

Disney confirmed last week that it would buy Concast's one-third stake in Hulu. Disney+ and Hulu were already part of a bundle with ESPN+, though the three remained separate apps.

Also on Wednesday, CNBC published an interview wherein Bob called the Hulu consolidation "a great step for the company from a strategic perspective", as it "gives us an opportunity to further connect the dots between Disney+ and Hulu".

Bob maintained in his earnings call that "the building blocks are in place" for Disney to turn a profit on streaming by the end of 2024.

Disney reported on Wednesday that total revenue in its fiscal fourth quarter perked up 5% from a year ago to $21.2 billion (£17.2 billion).