John Malkovich and Ayo Edebiri to lead Opus horror film

John Malkovich and Ayo Edebiri have been cast in the upcoming A24 horror film, Opus.

According to a release obtained by Deadline, the Of Mice and Men actor and The Bear star have signed on as leads in A24’s forthcoming horror flick.

After the casting news broke, Ayo posted a screenshot of the announcement on her Instagram Story. She captioned it, “I love every pixel of this screenshot.”

Emmy Winner Juliette Lewis is also reportedly in talks for a role.

“Look Mom, I’m in the movies!” she captioned a screenshot of the casting announcement on Instagram, “(and working with one of my favourite Studios @a24 no less).”

They join previously-announced castmates Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means.

Written and directed by Mark Anthony Green, Opus would centre on a pop icon’s return following his decades-long disappearance. Plot details have been kept under wraps.

Collin Creighton and Brad Weston are set to produce the film for Makeready, alongside Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson for Macro Film Studios, and Josh Bachove.

Macro’s Charles D. King has signed on to executive produce, as well as Sara Newkirk Simon, and musicians The-Dream and Nile Rodgers. The pair are also set to produce original songs for the film.

Opus has received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA to continue production amid the actors’ strike in Hollywood.

SAG-AFTRA called a strike on 14 July this year over a dispute with producers’ guild AMPTP.

On 8 November, the organisations agreed on a “tentative” three-year deal to end the work stoppage. The deal reportedly included increased wages for actors and protections against artificial intelligence (AI).