Zac Efron would be 'honoured' to play Matthew Perry in biopic

Zac Efron has stated that he would be "honoured" to play Matthew Perry in a film.

The 36-year-old actor has said that he would be more than happy to portray Matthew in a biopic that the Friends star had been planning before his sudden death on 28 October.

Matthew had expressed his desire for Zac to play the lead role in a movie that he had written during a 2022 interview with Sirius XM. Matthew then revealed that the former Disney star had "said no".

Shortly after Matthew's death, reporter Athenna Crosby, who had dinner with him the night before his death, told People about Matthew's plans to release the biopic, adding that he "wanted Zac Efron, who's played him already to play him again because he said he did such a good job".

Zac and Matthew had worked together on the 2009 romcom 17 Again, in which Zac played the younger version of Matthew's character.

"I'm honoured to hear he was thinking of me to play him," Zac has now told People in a new interview. "I'd be honoured to do it."

"(Matthew) was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together," The Greatest Showman actor continued. "I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I've learned so much from him, from his whole life."

The Whole Nine Yards actor was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.