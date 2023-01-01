Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner 'haven't resolved' their 'fight'

Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she and Kris Jenner still "haven't resolved" their "fight".

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloé attended an event for Kris' natural cleaning company Safely, in support of her mother.

During the episode, Khloé admitted that "things haven't been resolved" with Kris since they argued about Khloé potentially hosting a podcast.

"I mean, we're in a short-term fight, but she's forever my mom," Khloé, 39, said in a confessional. "And I'm forever going to support her. So I can put our differences aside to be here today for something positive and amazing that she has going on in her life."

The Good American founder added, "I mean, we're going to resolve our fight. It's just a matter of time."

During her own confessional, Kris, 68, became emotional, sharing that she was "very, very happy" that her daughter had been there to support her.

While at the event, Khloé reminded Kris of how supportive she has been compared to her five siblings.

"I want you to look around and see that not any of your other kids are here but I am - and the one that you mistreat the most," Khloé said.

Kris then replied, "I'm grateful."

Khloé added in her confessional, "We definitely need to talk things out because I don't want to have this animosity towards her, and I don't want us to be at this place with one another."

The argument kicked off when Kris suggested that Khloé start her own podcast. Khloé then reminded her mother/manager that she is in the middle of several other projects, adding that she has to do it "all on my own". The conversation escalated when Khloé accused Kris of not being supportive and stated that she is "never f**king heard".