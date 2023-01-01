Reese Witherspoon not dating Kevin Costner

Reese Witherspoon is not dating Kevin Costner her rep has clarified.

Earlier this week, romance rumours swirled about the two Hollywood stars after a source told Australian magazine New Idea that a potential working relationship had turned into something more.

"Kevin’s had his eye on Reese ever since she won her Oscar, but he didn’t count on finding her absolutely charming as hell,” the insider commented. “They’ve been calling and texting on the pretence of finding the perfect script, but it’s becoming almost a daily occurrence.

“No one is surprised that Kevin and Reese have hit it off. They’re extremely compatible.”

Fans then discussed the alleged fling on social media, prompting Reese's rep to shoot down the story.

"This story is completely fabricated and not true,” they told Page Six.

Kevin, 68, recently finalised his very public divorce from his second wife Christine Baumgartner while 47-year-old Reese and second husband Jim Toth split in March.