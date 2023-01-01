Matthew Perry's death certificate released

Matthew Perry’s death certificate has been publicly released.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released the death certificate for the late Friends star.

According to the document, obtained by E! News, Matthew’s official cause of death has remained “deferred”. Authorities told NBC News last month that an autopsy on the actor’s body was inconclusive pending a toxicology report.

The document listed his date of death as 28 October at 4:17 pm, at his Los Angeles home. He was found dead in his hot tub on 28 October.

A fire department spokesperson previously told E! News that emergency responders found an “adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub” after receiving a call.

“A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival,” LAFD Captain Erik Scott recalled. “A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival.”

Matthew was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. The private funeral and burial was held on 3 November.