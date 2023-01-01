John Stamos 'still very broken up' over Bob Saget's death

John Stamos has opened up about processing his Full House co-star's death.

During a Wednesday appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Full House alum shared that he was "still very broken up" over his co-star's death.

Bob was found dead aged 65 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on 9 January, 2022. His family confirmed one month later that the comedian had died of head trauma.

"He never left anything on the table," John said of the late actor. "He always told you how much he loved you and cared about you, so let's keep his legacy going with that as it's so important."

He also claimed that Bob sent him a sign on the night he died.

Sharing his belief that hummingbirds represent spirits, John said, "I remember seeing one in my dad's garden, and my mom said, 'Hey that's your dad'. And then now she's been gone and my son Billy would be like, 'There's grandma Retta, there's Papa Bill.' It's so beautiful."

He added of Bob, "I went in his backyard the night he died and I said 'Bob, come on, show me a sign, show me that you're OK up there.'

"And I started to walk back and this little hummingbird came... I have it on my phone. It had a red, my mum used to wear a red scarf and she had red hair and it was her saying, 'It's OK, we're OK. Bob's up here and just be kind to one another and be loving like he was.'"

John and Bob worked together on Full House from 1987 until 1995. Bob played Danny Tanner in the sitcom, while John played his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis.