Prince Harry and Britney Spears' biographies top 2023's bestselling memoirs

Prince Harry's Spare and Britney Spears' The Woman In Me have sold the most print copies of any celebrity memoir so far this year.

According to Circana BookScan data - which tracks point-of-sale data for print copies of books through direct reporting of independent bookstores and major retailers - Spare by Prince Harry has sold 1.19 million print copies since its release on 10 January, reports Forbes.

The Woman In Me by Britney Spears has sold 417,947 print copies - and more than 1 million copies across all formats - since 24 October.

Given Prince Harry's memoir has enjoyed an eight-month head start, Britney's memoir could be on track to surpass Harry's sales by year end.

Additional bestselling memoirs of 2023 tracked by Circana BookScan include Pageboy: a Memoir by Elliot Page (67,038 print copies sold), Love, Pamela: a Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth by Pamela Anderson (58,464 print copies sold), and Paris: the Memoir by Paris Hilton (46,637 print copies sold).

Forbes reports that Barbra Streisand's memoir, My Name Is Barbra - released on 7 November - has been a bestseller since it first became available for presale in February.

Sales numbers are not yet available for Barbra's book, nor for Henry Winkler's Being Henry: The Fonz... and Beyond, which was released on 31 October.