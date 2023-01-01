Robert De Niro's company to pay $1.2 million to ex-assistant

Robert De Niro's Canal Productions has been found liable for gender discrimination and retaliation.

A civil jury reached the verdict in New York City on Thursday, ordering the 80-year-old actor's company to pay his ex-personal assistant Graham Chase Robinson $1.26 million (£1.03 million) in damages.

"We are delighted that the jury saw what we saw and returned a verdict in Chase Robinson's favor against Robert De Niro's company, Canal Productions," David Sanford, an attorney for Graham Chase Robinson told Fox News Digital. "Not only did Ms Robinson win her case against Canal, but the jury completely vindicated Ms Robinson by finding De Niro's claims against her to be without merit."

Graham Chase Robinson, 41, had accused the Killers of the Flower Moon actor of workplace abuse during the time she worked for him between 2008 until her resignation in 2019.

In her $12 million (£9.8 million) lawsuit, Robinson claimed De Niro repeatedly used "vulgar, inappropriate, and gendered comments" in addition to overworking and underpaying her.

After deliberating for several hours, the jury found De Niro's production company liable for gender discrimination and retaliation.

Robinson was completely exonerated and not found guilty of any of the claims against her, while De Niro was personally not found liable.

On Tuesday, The Godfather actor had shouted "Shame on you!" at his former executive assistant and vice-president, as he testified at the trial, which he attended for three days.

De Niro was not in court for the verdict.