Kelly Clarkson reveals Taylor Swift sent flowers after 1989 re-release

Kelly Clarkson has revealed the "kind" gesture she received from Taylor Swift.

The American Idol winner told E! News the Anti-Hero star sent her surprise gifts following the success of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

"You know what's so funny? She just sent me flowers," The Kelly Clarkson Show host shared. "She's so nice. She did. She was like, 'Every time I release something' - cause she just did 1989. I got that really cute cardigan, too."

In 2019, Kelly suggested in a tweet that Taylor should re-record her music after Scooter Braun's company Ithaca Holdings LLC acquired her former label Big Machine Label Group and obtained the rights to the masters for her first six studio albums.

The result was 1989 (Taylor's Version), which sold 250,000 units in the United States upon its release day in October this year.

Kelly, however, maintained that Taylor would have come up with the idea of her re-recordings on her own given she was "a very smart businesswoman".

"It's so cool to see a fanbase really get behind her in that too because it's important," the Breakaway singer added. "She's known for being such an incredible songwriter and the soundtrack to a lot of people's lives and that's her life. So, you should have the option of owning that."