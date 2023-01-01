Whitney Port admits she is a 'work in progress'

Whitney Port has admitted that she is a "work in progress".

The Hills alum has opened up about her mental health journey, explaining that she "took charge".

"I think I'm growing up - I'm almost 40," Whitney told E! News in a new interview. "I took charge and I'm continuing. I'm a work in progress like everyone, but I definitely am doing the things that I set out to do that make me happy and make me feel my best."

Whitney, who has been open about her struggles with weight, fertility and pregnancy loss in recent months, has shared that she wants to show people that they're not alone.

"I think also knowing that we're not alone. By me sharing it and talking about what's really going on, I think other people feel a sense of, 'Oh, phew. It's not all rainbows and butterflies.' And so that makes everyone feel a little bit more united," the 38-year-old said.

The TV personality then noted that although she is grateful for the support she has received, she tries to avoid the negative comments.

"It's hard when people talk about it without me being involved or say it in a certain way that is a mean tone," she admitted. "I always feel like that is unnecessary, but I'm always appreciative of the support."

Elsewhere in the interview, Whitney noted that her Husband, Tim Rosenman, has been a pillar of support for her.

"Having a partner that is so patient and such a good listener," she said of Tim, adding that he "is such a good communicator, yes, is so helpful for me."

Whitney and Tim, a TV producer, tied the knot in 2015. The duo welcomed their son, Sonny, in July 2017.