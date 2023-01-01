Lena Headey was 'terrified' screening directorial debut for family and friends

Lena Headey was "terrified" showing her feature directorial debut The Trap to her family and friends for the first time.

The Trap, based on Headey's 2019 short film of the same name, follows an isolated woman who is slowly brought back to life through her friendship with a mysterious young drifter.

The Game of Thrones actress admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she watched the movie in "sheer terror" when she screened it for her loved ones.

"I was f**king terrified. I was just sitting there in sheer f**king terror," she recalled, noting that she didn't need to worry because the feedback was positive.

"They know me enough to not blow smoke up my a*s, and everyone was really moved," she added. "People found it funny. People found connection. I don't expect it to go shift lives or anything. It's a very simple performance film."

While the screening experience was scary, Headey found the filmmaking process to be "f**king heaven" because she finally got to realise her directing dream.

"I always have - from being 17 and working in the business, I've always been curious and driven towards it. Everyone that loves me has known this was my desire for two decades. So for me, it was mayhem and pure joy," she gushed.

The 50-year-old enjoyed the experience so much that she has already got her next project lined up.

"I've written a new one. It's quite big in its (premise). If there's anybody out there with a cool $10 million, that would be rad," she quipped.

The Trap, which stars Michelle Fairley, had its world premiere at the Austin Film Festival in Texas in late October.