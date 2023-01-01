Keke Palmer accuses Darius Jackson of domestic violence

Keke Palmer has accused her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson of domestic violence.

On Thursday, the actress filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order in Los Angeles, according to multiple outlets.

In addition to the restraining order, the 30-year-old has filed to request sole physical and legal custody of her eight-month-old son, whom she shares with the fitness instructor.

According to the court filing, Palmer alleged that on Sunday, "Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me - lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police."

Palmer also provided screenshots of what appeared to be footage from a security camera of a man striking a woman, according to People. The Hustlers actress has claimed that this is not the first time Jackson has been abusive.

According to the documents, a separate incident was allegedly captured by "home security footage (from) February 13, 2022 when Darius body slammed me onto the stairs by my neck."

The former Nickelodeon star further alleged that there had been "many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting my in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse."

Palmer and Jackson, who began dating in 2021, share their son Leodis, whom they welcomed in February of this year.

Regarding the incident that occurred on Sunday, Palmer alleged that Jackson had arrived at her home to pick up Leodis, however, the baby was spending time with her family. The actress claimed that an argument then broke out and Jackson allegedly "knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house."

Palmer added that she followed Jackson outside where she claimed "he nearly hit me with his car."

The pair's relationship issues first became public in July, when Jackson called Palmer out on social media for wearing a fitted, sheer dress to an Usher concert in Las Vegas.