Rachel Zegler and Jennifer Lawrence developed a 'bond' over The Hunger Games

Rachel Zegler has revealed that she and Jennifer Lawrence developed a "bond" over The Hunger Games.

The 22-year-old actress has shared that she and The Hunger Games star became close as a result of her starring in the film series' spin-off, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

"I had already filmed it when I had met (Jennifer) and we really just were able to bond over the fact that we know so many of the same people," Rachel told People in a new interview.

The West Side Story actress explained that after they met, she and Jennifer, 33, realised how many friends they have in common, including The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence.

"One of my good friends is Andrew Barth Feldman, who she just did No Hard Feelings with and, obviously, Francis Lawrence is obsessed with her," the star said. "Everyone who worked on our movies came over from the original trilogy to work on ours."

Jennifer is best known for playing Katniss Everdeen in the four original Hunger Games movies. Meanwhile, Rachel will star in the upcoming spin-off film as Lucy Gray Baird.

During the interview, Rachel noted that meeting Jennifer after she had already filmed the upcoming movie "relieved the pressure and made us feel like we were able to do our own thing."

She jokingly added, "Though, if she had ever wanted to give me tips, I absolutely would have been open to hearing them."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, also starring Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis and Tom Blyth, among others, is set for release on 17 November.