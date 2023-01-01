Kim Kardashian and Snoop Dogg attend Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party

Kim Kardashian and Snoop Dogg were among the stars who attended Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th birthday bash over the weekend.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor celebrated the final year of his forties with his 25-year-old girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti at a star-studded party in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Kim, 43, was spotted departing the bash wearing a sleeveless black outfit, while Snoop Dogg, 52, was seen arriving in a black SUV, reported the Daily Mail.

Other guests who attended the event included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Tobey Maguire, Chris Rock, Kate Beckinsale, Taika Waititi and Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Rapper Lil Wayne performed at the party, reports People, with a source telling the publication, "At one point everyone was singing classic hip hop."

According to the outlet, the party continued into the early hours of the morning, with many guests staying past 4am.

The birthday celebration came after Killers of the Flower Moon's release. The film also starred Robert DeNiro.

Since its release on 20 October, the film has grossed over $120 million (£98 million) at the global box office.