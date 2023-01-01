Gordon Ramsay welcomes sixth child

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have welcomed their sixth child.

The celebrity chef, 57, and Tana, 49, announced the birth of their baby boy, Jesse James, on Instagram on Saturday.

"What an amazing birthday present," wrote Gordon, whose birthday fell on 8 November. "Please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls.... Done."

Jesse James joins the couple's older kids Megan Ramsay, 26, twins Holly Ramsay and Jack Ramsay, 23, Tilly Ramsay, 22, and Oscar Ramsay, 4.

The couple shared on Instagram photos of Tana holding baby Jesse in hospital while the Hell's Kitchen star kissed his new son's head. They also shared a snap of Oscar meeting his baby brother.

"It's been a nerve wracking 9 months but we've made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle," Tana wrote. "Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much."

Hugh Jackman, Victoria Beckham, and fellow chef Jamie Oliver were among those to congratulate the couple.