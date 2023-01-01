The Marvels is Marvel Cinematic Universe's worst opening movie ever

The Marvels has had the worst opening weekend at the box office of any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Disney's superhero franchise has provided hit after hit since the release of Iron Man in 2008 - although recent instalments have had a more lukewarm critical reception.

The Marvels, which stars Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, has also had mixed reviews and only made $47 million (£38.4 million) in North America in its opening weekend - the worst debut in MCU history.

Only two other movies in the 33-film series have opened with box office receipts lower than $60 million (£49 million). The second MCU movie, 2008's The Incredible Hulk, with $55.4 million (£45.3 million), and 2015's Ant-Man with $57.2 million (£46.8 million), not adjusted for inflation.

The two most recent Marvel movies, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both took more than $100 million (£81.8 million) in their opening weekends.

The Marvels also only made $63.3 million around the world for a total of $110 million (£90 million) - well below its expected global takings.