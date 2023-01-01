Marlon Wayans 'so proud' of transgender son

Marlon Wayans is "so proud" of his transgender son for living his truth.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, the Scary Movie star revealed that his 23-year-old child is transgender.

"I have a daughter that transitioned into a son. My daughter Amai is now Kai, and so, I talk about the transition," he said while discussing an upcoming stand-up special.

"Not his... their transition, but my transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance."

The White Chicks actor admitted "it was a very painful situation" and he still fumbles his son's pronouns, but he fully supports Kai's transition.

"I gotta respect their wishes and as a parent, I just want my kids to be free - I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence," he stated.

"So if they can't get that in a household with their father and their mother, how the f**k do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence? I'm just so proud of them for being them - but that don't mean that I ain't got jokes."

The comedian talks about Kai's transition in his new stand-up, which will be called Skittles or Rainbow Child.

Marlon, 51, shares Kai and Shawn, 21, with his ex-partner Angela Zackery.