Bobby Berk announces Queer Eye exit

Bobby Berk has announced his departure from Queer Eye.

In a Monday Instagram post, the television personality announced that he would exit Queer Eye after appearing on its eighth season.

"To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me," Bobby captioned a series of photos from the show. "The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design."

He added, "I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life.

"Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences."

Bobby served as the interior design expert on Queer Eye from its first season in 2018 until its upcoming eighth season. Queer Eye Season 8 is set for release on Netflix on 24 January.

"To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts," the designer continued in his post. "Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will."

Queer Eye also stars Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France.