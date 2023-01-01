Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult address The Great cancellation

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult have finally responded to the cancellation of their TV show The Great.

The Great was cancelled in August this year, amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. Following the strike's end, its stars have opened up about the cancellation announcement.

"Scrolling down memory lane," Elle wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "I haven't been able to properly share my thoughts after the news of The Great's cancellation."

Sharing a series of photos from the show, she continued, "This show has meant the world to me. The experiences shared. The memories I'll never forget."

Elle played Catherine The Great in the historical comedy, which ran from 2020 to 2023. She and her co-star Nicholas refrained from commenting on its cancellation while Hollywood actors remained on strike from 14 July to 9 November.

"Tony McNamara (executive producer) is a certified genius. The last 3 seasons have shaped me," the actress continued in her post. "Through playing Catherine I discovered parts of myself I didn't know I had. I love every crew member and cast member deeply."

She concluded, "Although I won't get to lace up my corset one last time, I am forever proud of what we accomplished together... In my mind Catherine is left 'shaking it all night long' finally stepping into the leader we always knew she would become, a multitude of lovers thrown in for good measure, many macaroons, vodka shots, long winded speeches, battles of wit, and of course HUUU-F**KING-ZZAHHHHSSS!"

Nicholas, who played Peter in the series, took to Elle's comments section in response.

"Too many brilliant moments on and off screen," he gushed. "YOU ARE THE GREATEST."