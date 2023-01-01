Tracy Pollan admits optimism is 'hard' amid Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's battle

Tracy Pollan has opened up about caring for her husband Michael J. Fox amid his health battle.

The Family Ties actress reflected on being married to a person with the disease when she attended The Michael J. Fox Foundation's gala event, A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to Cure Parkinson's, over the weekend.

"I don't think you need to feel the pressure (to) be optimistic all the time, because it's hard. Life is hard," Tracy told Page Six.

For her, the key was to "just put one foot in front of the other and lean on family and friends for support".

Tracy and Michael married in 1988 and they share four children; Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé.

In a previous interview, the Back to the Future actor told Town & Country magazine that if he "were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature... but it wouldn't be unheard of".

Michael, 62, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease over 30 years ago.

"One day I'll run out of gas," the actor acknowledged. "One day I'll just say, 'It's not going to happen. I'm not going out today.' If that comes, I'll allow myself that."