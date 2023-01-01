America Ferrera and Colman Domingo to be honoured by Critics Choice Association

America Ferrera and Colman Domingo will be honoured by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) during an upcoming ceremony.

The Barbie actress and Euphoria actor will be honoured alongside Edward James Olmos, Jeffrey Wright, Greta Lee and Ken Jeong at CCA's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honouring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements event on 4 December.

Ferrera will receive the Groundbreaker Award and Domingo will be bestowed with the Actor Award for his performance in Rustin. He and his The Color Purple co-stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and H.E.R. will also be honoured with The Ensemble Award.

Elsewhere, Olmos will be presented with the Icon Award, Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will be given the Career Achievement Award, Wright will be honoured with the Visionary Award for his role in American Fiction, and Jeong will receive the Comedy Trailblazer Award.

Lee, a possible Oscar contender, will take home the Actress Award for her performance in Past Lives, while Teyana Taylor, Camila Morrone and Charles Melton will be recognised for their breakthrough roles in A Thousand and One, Daisy Jones and the Six, and May December.

Other honourees include Eva Longoria, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Damson Idris and Jessica Williams.

The event, hosted by P-Valley star Nicco Annan, will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on 4 December.