Jacob Elordi 'didn't want to make' The Kissing Booth trilogy

Jacob Elordi has revealed he didn't "want to make" The Kissing Booth films.

The Euphoria actor gained prominence in Hollywood thanks to his role as Noah Flynn in the teen romantic comedy franchise, which aired on Netflix between 2018 and 2021.

However, in an interview with GQ on Monday, the Australian actor admitted he's not a fan of those films.

"I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he stated. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."

When asked if The Kissing Booth was part of the "one for them, one for me" Hollywood strategy, the 26-year-old replied, "That one's a trap as well. Because it can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas, and you're dead inside. So, it's a fine dance... My 'one for them,' I've done it."

While The Kissing Booth films, starring Joey King, were popular on Netflix, all three of them were panned by critics and scored poorly on Rotten Tomatoes.

Elordi later added, "How is caring about your output pretentious? But not caring, and knowingly feeding people s**t, knowing that you're making money off of people's time, which is literally the most valuable thing that they have. How is that the cool thing?"

He is currently experiencing a banner year thanks to his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and his performance in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn.