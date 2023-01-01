Gigi Hadid shuts down claim she disapproves of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Gigi Hadid has shut down a report claiming she doesn't approve of Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce.

Last week, a source told Us Weekly that the model "doesn't agree" with the way her close friend has been acting with the American football star and feels like she "is doing too much, too soon".

After another outlet reported the quotes on Instagram, Gigi took to the comments to shut down the claim and insist she was "over the moon" for the singer.

"I'm a couple days late to this tag.. but didn't the press try this last week w Selena (Gomez)? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period," she wrote, with heart and fire emojis.

Taylor and Travis took their relationship public in September and she has since attended several Kansas City Chiefs games, sometimes with her celebrity friends in tow. The source claimed to Us Weekly that Gigi hasn't joined Taylor at any of the NFL games because she isn't rooting for their romance.

The sports star returned the favour by attending the 33-year-old's The Eras Tour shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina over the weekend. She changed the lyrics to her song Karma to reference her new beau during one show, and rushed towards him and gave him a kiss as she came off stage after another.

Reflecting on the shows, the Shake It Off star wrote on Monday, "Starting off the South American leg of The Eras Tour in Argentina = best decision possible. I can't even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds. I'd never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories."

The Eras Tour continues in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday.