Matt LeBlanc 'will always smile' when he thinks of Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to his Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

The actor, best known for playing Joey Tribbiani in Friends, took to Instagram on Tuesday to remember his co-star of 10 years, who unexpectedly passed away on 28 October aged 54.

"Matthew, It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye," Matt, 56, wrote alongside a series of throwback photos of the pair during their time on the hit show. "The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life."

"It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. never," he continued. "Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love."

The actor comedically wrapped up the caption, "And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Matthew, who was best known for playing Joey's best friend and roommate Chandler Bing in the beloved sitcom, was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home.

The cause of the actor's death has not yet been released. No illegal drugs were found at the scene and no foul play was suspected.

Two days after his passing, Matt and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer issued a joint statement to People.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Matt is the first Friends star to individually speak out about Matthew's death.