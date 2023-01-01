Chloe Fineman is 'proud' of Britney Spears SNL skit

Chloe Fineman has seemingly defended her recent Saturday Night Live skit, in which she portrayed Britney Spears.

After receiving backlash online, the comedian took to Instagram on Monday to seemingly defend the skit, which aired on 11 November.

As part of the sketch, Chloe did an over-exaggerated impression of the pop icon holding auditions for a voice narrator for the audiobook version of her memoir, The Woman in Me.

"I love @britneyspears with all my heart," Chloe gushed alongside a clip of the skit. "Listened to The Woman in Me in one sitting ... it's THAT good."

The 35-year-old added, "Proud of everyone who made this sketch."

The skit featured celebrities reading out passages from the tell-all memoir, including when Britney detailed what led her to shave her head in 2007. The comedy sketch saw Timothée Chalamet narrating the memoir as Martin Scorsese, while Chloe took on the additional role of Timothée. Other characters included John Mulaney, Kevin James and Natasha Lyonne.

Shortly after it aired, the skit was slammed by Britney's longtime manager Cade Hudson.

"Wow. The writers of SNL are getting worse and worse," he wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show... SNL is on life support. You all are pathetic and this Chloe (Fineman) isn't funny. Did you find her on Craigslist or something?"

The audiobook version of The Woman in Me, which was released on 24 October, was narrated by actress Michelle Williams.