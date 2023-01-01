Kim Kardashian 'didn't foresee' her parents' divorce

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she "didn't foresee" her parents' divorce.

During an interview with GQ, the reality star opened up about being shocked by her parents 1991 divorce.

"I didn't foresee any of it," Kim, 43, told the publication, explaining that she never saw her parents fight. "I was in the bath and they called a family meeting. I remember thinking, Please, Lord, don't let them be getting a divorce."

The Skims founder, who was nine years old when her parents divorced, continued, "I never had an inkling that it would happen, but I knew that was what they were going to tell us. I felt it."

Meanwhile, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, stated that she was more aware of Kris and Robert's marriage troubles.

"Just being the oldest, I would overhear things," the 44-year-old recalled. "I remember one night hearing them whisper-arguing. My parents never fought my whole life, so it was traumatizing when they did."

Kris and Robert tied the knot in 1978. During their marriage, the pair welcomed four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob. In her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner... and All Things Kardashian, Kris, 68, revealed that her infidelity was ultimately the reason they divorced.

Robert, who was best known for representing O.J. Simpson in the 1995 murder trial, passed away in September 2003 after a two-month battle with Oesophageal cancer.