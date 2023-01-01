Tim Miller to direct Alien Legion film adaptation

Tim Miller has signed on to direct a film adaptation of the comic book series Alien Legion.

The Deadpool director is set to helm an upcoming adaptation of the science fiction comic book series for the Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, according to The Wrap.

Created by Carl Potts, Alan Zelenetz, and Frank Cirocco, the comic book series has been billed as "The Foreign Legion in space" or "The Dirty Dozen meets Aliens".

It appeared in Marvel Comics' Epic Comics imprint in 1983 and centred on the son of an interstellar businessman - named Torie Montroc - who decides to shirk the family business and enrol as the lowest rank in the Alien Legion.

Don Murphy and Susan Montford of Angry Films have signed on to produce the forthcoming film alongside Aaron Ryder. Andrew Swett is set to executive produce.

Murphy and Montford originally attempted to develop the project with Dimension Films as far back as 2002.

Although it will be a Warner Bros. movie, Alien Legion will not be a DC Universe film but rather a standalone franchise.

No casting or production information has yet been announced.

Miller made his directorial debut with Deadpool in 2016 and went on to direct Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019. He is preparing to helm the revenge movie, Best Served Cold, which will star Rebecca Ferguson.