Paget Brewster announces Criminal Minds: Evolution return

Paget Brewster has revealed that Criminal Minds: Evolution will resume production in January.

The Criminal Minds: Evolution star recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal that the cast and crew would return to production on the show in January next year.

Responding to a fan who posted, "Someone ask @pagetpaget when cm starts filming again," Paget wrote, "We start filming mid January at a break neck pace to get episodes to you ASAP! We all hope you will watch and love them (sic)!"

In a later post, the actress gushed, "I MISS IT SO MUCH!!! Soon, my friends, we shall return to you soon."

Paramount+ renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for another season after the drama became one of the streamer's top five most-watched original series. The first season premiered in late November 2022 and wrapped on 9 February 2023.

"We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said at the time of renewal. "The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements."

Production on the show's next season was delayed over the SAG-AFTRA strike. The work stoppage began on 14 July and ended on 9 November this year, with the Hollywood actors' union and AMPTP reaching a deal for increased pay and artificial intelligence (AI) protections.

Criminal Minds originally ran from 2005 to 2020. It was revived for a sixteenth season in 2022 and titled Criminal Minds: Evolution.