Taylor Lautner 'excited' by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Taylor Lautner has reacted to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance.

While speaking to Extra for an interview, the Twilight star opened up about his ex-girlfriend's new relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player.

"I'm excited for her. They seem like they're incredibly happy," Lautner told the outlet. "As long as she's happy, I'm happy. She's crushing it in every aspect of her life right now."

The actor and the Lover singer met on the set of Valentine's Day in 2009 and soon sparked a romance, but they split in December of that year. While Swift eventually released a song about regretting their split, titled Back To December, the pair never romantically reunited.

They teamed up earlier this year when he starred alongside Joey King in the music video to Swift's song I Can See You. He also made a surprise appearance during one of the singer's concerts in July.

"He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video," Swift said during the show. "He and his wife (Taylor Dome) have become some of my closest friends, and it's very convenient because we all share the same first name."