Kel Mitchell 'doing way better' following hospitalisation

Kel Mitchell has shared a health update following his hospitalisation.

While speaking to E! News for an interview published on Wednesday, the Good Burger star updated fans on his recovery since being hospitalised for a health scare.

"I'm doing way better, doing much better," Kel told the outlet. "You know the prayers, and all the love, that's been given out, yeah we're happy for that. Holding my family."

Kel's Good Burger 2 and former Kenan and Kel co-star Kenan Thompson also discussed the moment he learnt about the hospitalisation.

"It's never good, it's never anything you look forward to hearing about your friend, especially through the media," Kenan explained. "You want to hear about your friends from your friends, or like the people that you actually know. But you know I just reached out immediately and as long as I was able to talk to him, the fam and everybody was there, and I know he's surrounded and protected that's kind of all that really mattered."

He continued, "But yeah it's terrifying, because you just going through your day and it's the last thing on your mind, you know what I mean? Like he's one of the healthiest people I know basically, so yeah it was definitely shocking."

Kel was hospitalised on 7 November after his arm went numb, he lost the ability to swallow, and he experienced dizziness and inhibited motor skills. He explained in a 10 November Instagram post that the symptoms were caused by a prior injury.

"It was actually a bulging disc that I had from a prior injury that was pressing up against a nerve, mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through," he wrote at the time.