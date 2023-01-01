Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer pay tribute to Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have paid tribute to their former co-star Matthew Perry.

The Friends stars took to Instagram on Wednesday to remember their co-star and friend, who died aged 54 on 28 October.

"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before," Jennifer, who played Rachel Green in the hit show, began. "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love."

"Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply," the 54-year-old continued. "He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the six of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."

Jennifer praised Matthew's ability to make people laugh and shared a black-and-white throwback photo of her cracking up at one of his jokes. She then revealed that the actor sent her the snap out of the blue one day with the text, "Making you laugh just made my day."

After the screengrab of the text message, the actress posted an emotional Friends clip of Matthew's Chandler telling Rachel that he loves her and will miss her when she moves to Paris.

She concluded the heartfelt post, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day... sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day."

Meanwhile, David, who played Ross Geller on the beloved sitcom, remembered Matthew's comedic skills.

"Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," the 57-year-old captioned a throwback photo of him and Matthew on the set of Friends. "I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes."

He continued, "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around - 'Could there BE any more clouds?'"

Jennifer and David posted their tributes a day after their fellow Friends stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox.