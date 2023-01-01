Jeremy Renner marks 10 months of recovery from snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has celebrated 10 months of recovery from his 1 January snowplough accident.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Hawkeye star marked the 10-month anniversary of starting his recovery after being caught in a snowplough accident.

“Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery,” Jeremy captioned a video of himself skipping down a driveway. “First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends.”

He added, “I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel.”

On 1 January this year, the actor was run over by his snowplough at his Reno, Nevada home. He broke over 30 bones.

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th,” he shared in a previous post. “Every day, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on.”

He continued, “My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better.”