Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to 'brilliant' Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow has paid tribute to Matthew Perry following his death at the age of 54.

The star took to her Instagram on Thursday with a touching tribute to her "brilliant" former co-star, thanking him for his "open heart".

"Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then... You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that," began her heartfelt caption, captioning a polaroid of the pair on the set of Friends.

"Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY," the 60-year-old actress continued. "Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.'"

Lisa went on to praise her sitcom sparring partner for "showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant".

The actress concluded her message, "Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

Lisa's post followed public tributes from Friends co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who all gave tributes to Matthew this week.