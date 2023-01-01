Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial adapted for London stage

Gwyneth Paltrow's recent ski collision trial has been adapted into a stage musical.

Theatre companies The Pleasance and Awkward Productions are making Gwyneth Goes Skiing, which will be based on the Goop founder's trial over her ski accident with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.

"She's the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He's a retired Optometrist from Utah," one synopsis read. "In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they - literally."

It continued, "Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it's at Christmas."

The actress and beauty mogul went to court earlier this year after Sanderson sued her over a 2016 incident, where the two crashed on a Utah ski slope.

After the trial, a jury found Paltrow not liable for the incident and awarded her a symbolic $1 (£0.81) in compensation.

Gwyneth Goes Skiing has been scheduled to open on 13 December at The Pleasance Theatre in London, with Linus Karp playing Paltrow and Joseph Martin starring as Sanderson.

In October, Paltrow told The New York Times of her trial, "That whole thing was pretty weird. I don't know that I've even processed it. It was something I felt like I survived."