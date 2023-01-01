Pedro Pascal eyed to play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four

Pedro Pascal is reportedly in talks to play Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.



Sources told Deadline that The Last of Us star is being eyed for the role of Reed Richards - also known as Mister Fantastic - in the upcoming Fantastic Four film from Marvel Studios.



The actor's deal is reportedly far from finalised, possibly due to scheduling around his other forthcoming projects Gladiator 2, Weapons, and a new season of The Last of Us.



Gladiator 2 has been scheduled to begin production later this year, while Weapons and The Last of Us have been predicted to shoot next year.



Richards was previously portrayed by Ioan Gruffudd in 2005's Fantastic Four and its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The character was also played by Miles Teller in the panned 2015 reboot and John Krasinski in a cameo in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.



Casting rumours have been swirling around the project for months, with Vanessa Kirby and Jodie Comer rumoured to be playing Sue Storm and Paul Mescal touted for the role of her brother Johnny Storm/Human Torch.



Director Matt Shakman, who previously helmed WandaVision, is currently in pre-production on the movie at Pinewood Studios in England.



Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is set to produce the project, which is set to be released in May 2025.