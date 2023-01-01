Tristan Thompson apologises to Kylie Jenner for Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

Tristan Thompson has apologised to Kylie Jenner for cheating on her sister Khloé Kardashian with her then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the sports star sat down for a candid conversation with the Kylie Cosmetics founder and finally apologised for kissing Jordyn at a house party in February 2019 while he was dating Khloé.

"I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life," he acknowledged. "You guys were two peas in a pod. So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart made it tough for you and Khloé. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else."

Taking the full blame for the indiscretion, he continued, "It's 100 per cent on me, but I want to say I'm sorry and I feel bad about it."

The 26-year-old thanked Tristan for his apology before noting how the scandal affected her friendship with Jordyn.

"I think I was so co-dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her. We would have probably still been living together. I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her," she said. "Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up. We're good."

Tristan then asked Kylie to let Jordyn know he was sorry, adding, "She went through a lot during that time too, probably gave her a lot of flak, so I'm the reason why that relationship went a different direction."

Tristan and Khloé, who share two children, split up after the Jordyn cheating scandal but got back together in 2020. They broke up in 2021 after it was revealed that he had fathered another woman's child.

During the episode, Khloé confirmed that she has "forgiven" Jordyn and there is "no bad blood" between them.