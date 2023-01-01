Jada Pinkett Smith confirms she and Will Smith are taking legal action over sex rumour

Jada Pinkett Smith has confirmed that she and Will Smith are taking legal action over the "malicious" claim he had sex with actor Duane Martin.

The actress confirmed on The Breakfast Club radio show that she and her estranged husband are going to sue a man named Brother Bilaal after he claimed in an interview that he once walked in on Will having sex with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star.

"It's ridiculous, right? And it's nonsense," she stated. "We're gonna take legal action. Because it's one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. So, that's actionable. So we 'gon roll with that."

Insisting that the allegation was "not true", Jada claimed that the man, who said he was Will's former assistant, had previously tried to get money out of the Men in Black star.

"It's based around this person's idea that they, in some way, were doing business around Will's book, and that they spent money, or what have you, and that they needed to be compensated. So he already tried to do this money shakedown," she said. "Will was willing to give him a certain amount, and he didn't take it. So, this whole situation is based on that."

Jada, 52, insisted she didn't know the full details about the alleged business deal and noted that they will eventually come out because "we 'bout to take legal action".

She also revealed that the Independence Day actor found the funny side of the headlines.

"Will's always gonna find the funny. You have to because it's absolutely ridiculous. So all you have is you've just got to laugh about it. It's unfortunate," she continued. "He was like, 'Do you believe this s**t?' We just laughed about it."

Jada revealed last month that she and Will have been separated since 2016.

Her full Breakfast Club interview airs on Thursday.