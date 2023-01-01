Kim Kardashian details pep talk from Salma Hayek

Kim Kardashian has revealed that Salma Hayek gave her a pep talk after she was cast in American Horror Story: Delicate.

During the latest instalment of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed that she received advice from the veteran actress soon after she landed her role in the hit horror series.

After it was announced that Kim would be playing the role of Siobhan in the latest season of American Horror Story, fans requested that the role go to Salma instead.

"I just have to get it together. All these people are like speaking out like, 'You should give the role to Salma Hayek. Why don't you give a real actress a job?'" Kim, 43, said in a confessional.

Following the negative response, Kim reached out to the Frida actress for advice.

"I said to her like, 'What did I get myself into? I feel bad,' and she's like, 'Do not feel bad. Maybe this whole road has led you here because you are supposed to be an actress and this is your real career,' and I am like, 'You are right, Salma Hayek.' And I was like, 'Can we play sisters in something? Because you are my idol,'" the Skims mogul recalled.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim, who had never previously been cast in a serious role, explained to Scott Disick what pushed her to take on the TV show.

"So are you excited? Are you nervous?" Scott asked Kim, to which she replied, "I am really excited."

When Scott asked why she decided to take on the role, Kim simply stated that she wanted to "try something new".

American Horror Story: Delicate was released in September.